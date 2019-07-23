Title sponsors Emirates Airlines have extended their sponsorship with Super Rugby franchise the Lions as well as Ellis Park Stadium for a further five years.

It is understood the deal which took 18 months to broker‚ is worth well in excess of R100m over that period.

It is a dollar-based deal which is susceptible to the whims of the Rand.

Despite his generous frame‚ Lions chief executive Rudolf Straeuli neatly sidestepped the question related to the weight of the contract.

“It is significant‚” is all he said when asked to monetise the deal.

The sponsorship will come as a huge boost to the Lions who can now boast having the same title sponsor over a 10-year stretch.