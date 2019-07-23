Former Junior Springbok captain Moerat says Western Province remain confident

Western Province lock and former Junior Springboks captain Salmaan Moerat believes that the team has not lost confidence despite last week’s Currie Cup setback against the Sharks in Durban.

Western Province lost 32-27 and have to regroup for this Saturday’s tough clash against the unbeaten Lions at Newlands.

With only six games to decide the four semi-finalists‚ home losses are unthinkable in the cutthroat competition format.

Moerat though‚ feels that despite the added pressure after last week‚ there is no panic within the squad.

They calmly assessed where they went wrong and have been going about rectifying their mistakes on the training ground.