SA and New Zealand may have their eyes on the bigger carrot of the Rugby World Cup opening game to worry about in September but for Springbok assistant coach Matt Proudfoot‚ Saturday's Rugby Championship clash between the two sides in Wellington assumes equal importance.

The Boks sent over a number of players last week in preparation for the game while another group of experienced and new personnel stayed behind to beat Australia 35-17 at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg last Saturday.

The All Blacks have always been a difficult and different kettle of fish‚ especially at home.

However‚ Proudfoot respects the occasion of an All Black Test‚ regardless of what's at stake.