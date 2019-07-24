Duane Vermeulen was named as Springbok captain for Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks in Wellington‚ making him the 62nd South African Test skipper.

The Bok No 8 takes over from Eben Etzebeth‚ who led the Boks during last week’s 35-17 win over the Wallabies at Ellis Park.

Regular skipper Siya Kolisi is still out injured.

In all coach Rassie Erasmus made 12 changes to the starting lineup from last weekend.

Etzebeth (lock) and flank Pieter-Steph du Toit are the only two forwards who were retained from the win over Australia.