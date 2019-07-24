Springboks and All Blacks closing in on century of rivalry

The Springboks and the All Blacks will be hoping that Saturday’s Test in Wellington will be the first of three‚ and not the scheduled two‚ remaining in 2019.

Saturday sees the Boks and All Blacks meet for the 98th time in the 98th year since they first clashed in Dunedin in 1921.

In September the two rugby heavyweights meet in their respective opening games of Rugby World Cup 2019 at the National Stadium in Yokohama.

That will be clash number 99.

Given that SA and New Zealand are both in the same Pool at Rugby World Cup‚ they cannot meet again until the final‚ if both progress that far.