All eyes may be on the Rugby World Cup but the significance of the Rugby Championship Test between South Africa and New Zealand at the Westpac Stadium on Saturday isn't lost on the respective coaches.

The fact that the stadium has been sold out is one thing‚ but this is probably the only time this season these teams can feel each other out at full strength and they know it.

The respective teams they fielded in their wins against Australia and Argentina were good‚ but not their full strength sides.

Saturday's game will be the 98th encounter between the sides since 1921‚ 58 of which have been won by New Zealand with three draws.

That says a lot about New Zealand's dominance‚ coupled with the fact that they haven't relinquished the Rugby Championship since 2009.