Even when he’s not playing for Western Province‚ new Bok sensation Herschel Jantjies has been able to lift their mood.

Last week Jantjies made a wonderful Test debut against Australia at Ellis Park‚ scoring two tries and winning the man-of-the-match award.

Only hours earlier WP had lost 32-27 to the Sharks in a heavyweight Currie Cup clash in Durban‚ which left the squad in a funk.

But then Jantjies put the smiles back on WP faces.

"We got back from the hotel in a sulky mood but decided we were going to watch the game as a team‚" captain Chris van Zyl said on Thursday.

"Although we weren't in our best mental space because of the poor performance against the Sharks‚ the joy in that room when he (Jantjies) was singing the anthem and then when he scored his first and second try was just phenomenal.