Rugby

Lions’ pack can expect a stiff physical examination with Western Province

25 July 2019 - 16:02 By Liam Del Carme
Harold Foster of the Lions with possession during the Super Rugby match between Emirates Lions and Jaguares at Emirates Airline Park on March 09, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Harold Foster of the Lions with possession during the Super Rugby match between Emirates Lions and Jaguares at Emirates Airline Park on March 09, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The odds on the Golden Lions upstaging Western Province in their Currie Cup match at Newlands on Saturday lengthened further on Thursday with the news that loosehead prop Dylan Smith is out of the contest.

Smith apparently picked up an unspecified injury in training this week and his absence will deny the Golden Lions value experience in an area they desperately need it.

His place goes to Sti Sithole who took significant strides in Super Rugby this season.

They do‚ however‚ have the experienced Marvin Orie back in the second row‚ while No 8 Hacjivah Dayimani returns to the backrow.

Emirates Airlines extend their lucrative sponsorship with the Lions

Title sponsors Emirates Airlines have extended their sponsorship with Super Rugby franchise the Lions as well as Ellis Park Stadium for a further ...
Sport
2 days ago

Jan-Louis la Grange is the only new face in the backline from the team that beat the Pumas in the opening round of the competition.

The Lions‚ who had a bye last weekend‚ have played only one match so far in the competition and it is one that brought them fluctuating fortunes.

It was a match in which they failed to convince‚ but they still engineered a remarkable comeback to beat the Pumas 38-37 at Ellis Park.

They were 37-21 down with a quarter of an hour to go.

While the coaching staff expressed their satisfaction with the character displayed by the players‚ the Lions clearly have some areas in which they need to improve.

Their pack‚ which boasted some Super Rugby experience failed to assert themselves on the Pumas‚ while their handling left a lot to be desired.

Their defence‚ which was also deeply troubling in Super Rugby‚ continued to leak tries against the Pumas.

The Lions’ pack can expect a stiff physical examination with Western Province ready to deploy regular lock JD Schickerling on the side of the scrum.

Sidelined Warren Whiteley continues to cling to World Cup dream

It’s his only shot‚ admits Warren Whiteley.
Sport
2 days ago

The Lions had trouble containing the big Pumas pack and they may run into similar trouble at Newlands.

Golden Lions:

Tyrone Green; Madosh Tambwe‚ Wandisile Simelane‚ Jan-Louis la Grange‚ Stean Pienaar; Shaun Reynolds‚ Ross Cronjé (captain); Hacjivah Dayimani‚ Vincent Tshituka‚ Marnus Schoeman; Marvin Orie‚ Ruben Schoeman; Johannes Jonker‚ Pieter Jansen‚ Sti Sithole.

Substitutes:

PJ Botha‚ Leo Kruger‚ Jacobie Adriaanse‚ Wilhelm van der Sluys‚ James Venter‚ Len Massyn‚ Dillon Smit‚ Manuel Rass.

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy flying back to his home in Scotland Soccer
  2. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  3. Who won the battle of the kits: Is it Chiefs‚ Pirates or Sundowns? Soccer
  4. Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body Soccer
  5. The new Orlando Pirates 2019/2020 kit has finally been revealed Soccer

Latest Videos

‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away

Related articles

  1. Why Proudfoot says Saturday's All Blacks vs Boks showdown is important Rugby
  2. Duane Vermeulen named as Springbok captain Rugby
  3. Springboks and All Blacks closing in on century of rivalry Rugby
  4. Former Junior Springbok captain Moerat says Western Province remain confident Rugby
  5. Smith’s elevation to the Boks start reward for a player who doesn’t know when ... Rugby
  6. Bok coach Rassie Erasmus' All Blacks plan remains in place Rugby
  7. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi back at training Rugby
  8. 'We have to know who will be the next 10‚' says Bok coach Erasmus Rugby
  9. Can the Springboks repeat their heroics against the All Blacks? Rugby
  10. Why Francois Louw says Bok newcomer Herschel Jantjies looks the part Rugby
X