The odds on the Golden Lions upstaging Western Province in their Currie Cup match at Newlands on Saturday lengthened further on Thursday with the news that loosehead prop Dylan Smith is out of the contest.

Smith apparently picked up an unspecified injury in training this week and his absence will deny the Golden Lions value experience in an area they desperately need it.

His place goes to Sti Sithole who took significant strides in Super Rugby this season.

They do‚ however‚ have the experienced Marvin Orie back in the second row‚ while No 8 Hacjivah Dayimani returns to the backrow.