Boks tone down field sessions as reinforcements arrive in New Zealand

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is set to mix up his squad for the team’s third and final 2019 Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Salta in two weeks’ time.

Bruising centre Andre Esterhuizen and lock Marvin Orie arrived in New Zealand on Monday where the Boks are staying in camp before travelling to Buenos Aires this weekend.

The pair is likely to be included in the match day squad against the Pumas as Erasmus continues to tinker with only seven weeks to go to their 2019 World Cup opener against New Zealand in Yokohama.

Esterhuizen and Orie both featured in round one against the Wallabies at Ellis Park‚ which the Boks won 35-17 while Orie also played in the Currie Cup for the Golden Lions at the weekend.