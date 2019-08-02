Vuyo Zangqa joins Georgia-bound Kings’ coaching staff
The appointment of former Blitzbok star Vuyo Zangqa as Southern Kings assistant-coach for the 2019-20 season shows that the organisation is intent on improving its attack in the PRO 14.
Zangqa recently left his post as German sevens and 15s coach after a successful stint with the Europeans.
As a former sevens international and astute coach in that form‚ he will bring some lateral thinking to the ambitious franchise as they look to improve in PRO 14.
But the search for a head coach has not been finalised with three candidates‚ including former Bok coach Peter de Villiers‚ still on the shortlist.
New Zealander Steve Jackson is believed to the favourite for the job while Cheetahs forwards coach Corniel van Zyl is also on the shortlist.
Meanwhile the Southern Kings will travel to Tbilisi to face Georgia as part of the Eurasian side’s Rugby World Cup preparations and the Kings’ PRO 14 preseason.
The Port Elizabeth-based side received an invitation from the Georgia Rugby Union to play in the friendly match at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium on August 27.
“Georgia were set to take on Russia in their World Cup warm-up match‚ but the Russian team withdrew.
"We were the first team that the Georgian Rugby Union subsequently contacted to see if we were available‚” Southern Kings team manager Zingi Hela confirmed.
“We duly accepted the invitation‚ which would work in favour of both teams – Georgia for their World Cup preparations‚ and for us ahead of the start of our Guinness PRO 14 2019-20 season.
“We could not have asked for a better opponent at this stage than a national team who are renowned for their strong forwards pack and fierce scrummagers.
This will undoubtedly be a timely opportunity for our own team to measure themselves before the start of the new season.”
Georgia will begin their World Cup campaign on September 23 when they face Wales. The Eastern Europe side will also face Australia‚ Fiji and Uruguay in Pool D at the tournament‚ which will be held in Japan.
The Georgian side are coached by New Zealand-born Milton Haig‚ who was previously an assistant-coach of the New Zealand under-21 and Chiefs Super Rugby sides.
The side remain unbeaten in 2019 having beaten Russia‚ Germany‚ Belgium‚ Spain and Romania in matches they have played so far this year.