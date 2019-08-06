Western Province want Willemse at flyhalf despite Bok directive

Western Province coach John Dobson is going to put his needs and perhaps those of Damian Willemse first too‚ by using the talented playmaker as a flyhalf.

Willemse‚ 21‚ spent most of the 2019 Super Rugby season playing fullback due to a request from Springbok management.

A knee injury has ruled him out of the Rugby Championship and although he is on course to play against the Cheetahs in the final weekend of Currie Cup pool play in late August‚ his chances of making the Bok Rugby World Cup squad have been diminished due to his injury.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus gave Willemse five international opportunities during 2018.

The youngster came off the bench as fullback in four matches and started at fullback against England at Twickenham last November.