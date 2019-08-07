Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick steadfastly stuck to the pre-arranged script of ‘building momentum’ to the Rugby World Cup days before facing the Pumas in Salta.

With the Rugby Championship title theirs to win‚ the Springboks have downplayed talk of taking their first meaningful silverware in a decade and instead focused on the long-term goal of Rugby World Cup success.

The World Cup obviously remains a priority‚ but a lean international trophy cabinet at SA Rugby headquarters could do with some filling. The Nelson Mandela Plate for beating Australia is just not enough anymore.

The Boks thrashed the Wallabies 35-17 at Ellis Park last month and then forced a dramatic 16-16 draw against the All Blacks a week later.

That put them one point clear of New Zealand in the race for the title and crucially‚ puts the destiny of the Rugby Championship crown in their hands regardless of what the All Blacks do to the Wallabies earlier on Saturday.