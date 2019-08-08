Rugby

Siya Kolisi gives back to his former primary school

08 August 2019 - 12:49 By Jessica Levitt
Siya Kolisi said the school received 20 new iPads.
Siya Kolisi said the school received 20 new iPads.
Image: Instagram/Siya Kolisi

Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi's dream has become a reality. He partnered with iStore in the #iSchoolAfrica programme to provide rural and township schools with iPads.

Kolisi posted images of himself at Port Elizabeth's Emsengeni Primary School, which he attended as a child.

He said the initiative helps provide under-resourced schools with technology.

"This initiative is not only impacting the lives of the students by helping them find their passion, but also teachers in under-resourced, rural and township schools. Can't wait to see what these kids do one day!"

Polity reports that the programme will include the roll-out of a mobile iPad lab, curriculum apps, ongoing teacher training and the monitoring of results. 

The school received 20 new iPads as part of the programme.

MORE

Turn the page, raise the grade

Global online literacy campaign aims to promote a culture of reading in South African homes.
Books
2 days ago

No money to stock schools’ libraries and labs

Mpumalanga’s education department has not bought charts, dictionaries and readers for pupils in grades 4-9 in the past five years because of ...
News
3 days ago

Teacher cycles 633km in South Korea to raise funds for SA NGO

A dare to cycle 70km in South Korea gave rise to a trip of hundreds of kilometres to raise funds for an education project in SA.
News
4 days ago

Mid-year exam results out on Friday

For the first time, the department of basic education reconfigured June examinations to merge Senior Certificate supplementary examinations and June ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  2. Honour for Lucas Radebe as a new generation of UK fans named after him Soccer
  3. Jabu Mahlangu's bold prediction: Kaizer Chiefs will not win the league title Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Middendorp: 'If the club has an idea to bring in Stuart Baxter‚ ... Soccer
  5. Where is Khama Billiat? Chiefs coach Middendorp says he's 'not 100 percent' Soccer

Latest Videos

Dramatic car chase ends in dangerous arrests
Help find Meghan Cremer: Here is what we know so far
X