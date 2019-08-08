Winning Rugby Championship is a perfect World Cup dress rehearsal for Boks

Not since the epic 2013 Ellis Park Test against the All Blacks have the Springboks gone into the final round of the Rugby Championship with a chance to win it.

On Saturday in hostile Salta‚ the Boks would secure their first Rugby Championship in the current four-team format with a bonus point win over Argentina.

In 2013 the Boks needed to stop the All Blacks earning a bonus point‚ while winning the match with a bonus point themselves.

In the event neither happened with the All Blacks scoring a fourth-try to lock up the title midway through the second half before a late surge won the match.

This time the destiny of the title is in Rassie Erasmus’ side’s grasp regardless of what happens between Australia and New Zealand earlier in the day.