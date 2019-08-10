Blue Bulls upstage the Golden Lions in thrilling Currie Cup match at Ellis Park

The team at the bottom of the Currie Cup points table handed the unbeaten challengers for the top a shock to the system here on Saturday.

With flyhalf Manie Libbok leading the way the Blue Bulls, twice in this match down to 13 men, upstaged the Golden Lions 31-26 in an error strewn but almost accidentally absorbing clash.

The hosts certainly didn’t look like a side playing to get to the top of the pile. Well maybe a different pile and it is perhaps a reflection of where the Currie Cup is really at.

Playing with a man down from the 20th minute the Blue Bulls displayed more character than they had hitherto this season as they rolled with the punches and scrambled with dogged determination. In fact they were

Their defence was stout but they had pliable allies in opponents who treated the ball as if it were on fire.