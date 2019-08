Israel Folau social media accounts vanish ahead of court hearing

Fallen rugby star Israel Folau’s social media accounts, which he used to promote the homophobic comments that got him sacked, disappeared Monday on the eve of a court hearing into his dismissal.

The former Wallaby launched legal action against Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs earlier this month, demanding an apology, compensation and the right to play again after he was fired.

A largely administrative directions hearing is scheduled at the Federal Circuit Court in Melbourne on Tuesday, where lawyers from each side will discuss the next steps in the case.

The devoutly Christian Folau has previously refused to remove the offending online post that “hell awaits” gay people and others he considers sinners.

But on the eve of the hearing both his Instagram and Twitter accounts were no longer active.

“This account doesn’t exist,” said a message on his Twitter handle, while his Instagram account read: “Sorry, this page isn’t available“.

His Facebook account is still available, but hasn’t been updated since last year. Folau’s spokesman said he had no immediate comment.

Super Rugby’s record try-scorer, who was on a Aus$1 million-a-year (US$690,000), four-year contract, was fired by Rugby Australia in May.