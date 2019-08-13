Ambitious Griquas a big hurdle facing Western Province

Western Province are fourth on the Currie Cup standings with two group games to go against opposition above them on the log.

It’s in the 34 time champions’ hands to turn the final log positions around‚ starting in Kimberley against the Griquas on Friday.

Griquas are top of the standings on 15 points but only three clear of Western Province.

Griquas though‚ have the double motivation of securing a semi-final berth with victory over the most successful team in the tournament’s history while also seriously denting the Cape side’s semi-final prospects.

Western Province are aware of the threat they face on the concrete-like Tafel Lager Park pitch against a Griquas team that is aiming for its first semi-final since 1998.