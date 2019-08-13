Healthy competition in the Springbok squad excites Lood de Jager

Springboks lock Lood de Jager is excited by the "healthy competition" among the players as the South Africans intensify their preparations for the Rugby World Cup in Japan next month.

The Boks open their account in the tournament with a blockbuster clash against defending champions New Zealand at the Yokohama Stadium on September 21.

Coach Rassie Erasmus experimented with combinations during their successful Rugby Championship campaign and De Jager said on Tuesday there's camaraderie even among players who are competing for the same positions.

De Jager will make a welcome return to Springboks action this weekend at his old stomping ground as he has fully recovered from the shoulder injury he sustained in Super Rugby against the Jaguares in March.

“The guys who have been playing have done a great job and there is strong and healthy competition in the squad.