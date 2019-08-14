Boks coach Erasmus to wait until Sunday before making De Bruin decision
Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus says they will start thinking seriously about whether or not to replace attack consultant Swys de Bruin after Saturday's Rugby World Cup farewell Test against Argentina.
The Springboks take on the Pumas at Loftus in their last match before they depart for the World Cup in Japan and will start their campaign with a blockbuster clash against the All Blacks.
The 59-year-old De Bruin stepped down from his role in a shock move on Wednesday‚ citing ‘personal and medical reasons’ for his decision.
“One’s personal life comes first‚ be it health‚ religion or faith‚” said Erasmus when he announced the squad to face the Pumas.
“This case is a health issue and he told us that he just can’t do it anymore.
"It is very sad because I know that he wants to be with us and also we want him to be here.
"He has contributed in such a big way but personal life comes first.
“It is short notice for us and we did not expect it to happen.
"He left after the New Zealand match and we thought that he would join us again. We will finish this game against Argentina and look at our options.
"I will chat to the guys and look at the options and take it from there.”
Erasmus added that their focus at the moment on beating the Argentineans in their last match before they depart for the tournament in Japan.
“We did manage the Auckland build up week and Argentina without Swys but we did miss him a lot‚" he said.
"It is not just his rugby brain but his personality‚ he is a good guy to have around on and off the field.
"He is a good guy to have around and it will be stupid of me now to say whether or not we are going to replace him.
"We are focusing on this Argentina game and then we will have a proper think about that on Sunday.”
De Bruin left their Australasian tour this year during the Super Rugby season for the Lions for the same reasons and later said he had been struggling with ‘anxiety issues’.
His departure is untimely‚ given that Erasmus is about to announce the squad for the World Cup and it is a little over a month before the start of tournament.