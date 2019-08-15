Wallabies’ big men look to breach All Blacks’ Eden Park fortress

Recent years have offered few moments where Australia could claim an advantage over the All Blacks in the second row, but the Wallabies will head to Eden Park on Saturday in a rare position of strength in the locking positions.

Brodie Retallick’s shoulder injury comes as a huge relief for the Wallabies, who still have rueful memories of his marauding 2018 Rugby Championship campaign.

A constant menace at the breakdown and at lineout time, Retallick was instrumental in 2018’s morale-sapping defeat of the hosts in Sydney, where his audacious feint, step and touch-line sprint was awarded World Rugby’s try of the year.

Scott Barrett’s red card in Perth last week and subsequent three-week suspension is another boost for Michael Cheika’s men.

Barrett’s high hit on Australia captain Michael Hooper on the stroke of halftime helped the Wallabies to a 47-26 win while ensuring a test of the All Blacks depth just six weeks out from the Rugby World Cup.