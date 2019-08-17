Party atmosphere at Loftus as fans bid farewell to the Springboks

It's not often a Springbok Test that's meaningless from a Championship perspective has a celebratory mood.

This game though had a party atmosphere, something not always associated with Springbok Tests.

With the Springboks having clinched the Rugby Championship the week before and this match being their final home game before the Rugby World Cup, the hair had to be let down a bit.

It may not have been full, but there was plenty for the crowd to enjoy, especially with the warm weather that became balmy when the sun disappeared.