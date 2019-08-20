Rugby

POLL | Do you think Springboks will win the Rugby World Cup?

20 August 2019 - 12:25 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The Springboks are headed to Japan for the World Cup next month.
Image: Asics/SA Rugby

All eyes are on the Springboks ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2019 which starts on September 20 in Japan. The Boks will go head to head with New Zealand on Saturday  September 21 in Yokohama.

The Boks won the tournament in 1995 and 2007, and the question on everyone's lips is if history will repeat itself. Should they bring home the coveted Webb Ellis Cup, they will, according to the Sunday Times, bag bonuses of more than R1.5m each. 

