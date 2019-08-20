Rugby

Thrilling Currie Cup finale in store

20 August 2019 - 10:50 By Craig Ray
Victor Sekekte van Vuren of the Tafel Lager Griquas during the Currie Cup match between Vodacom Blue Bulls and Tafel Lager Griquas at Loftus Versveld on August 03, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Victor Sekekte van Vuren of the Tafel Lager Griquas during the Currie Cup match between Vodacom Blue Bulls and Tafel Lager Griquas at Loftus Versveld on August 03, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images

The Currie Cup will see five try and squeeze into three as the group phase of the competition comes down to a thrilling finale this weekend.

Griquas‚ on 19 log points‚ are the only team guaranteed a semi-final berth after their superb 27-23 win over Western Province last weekend‚ although a home play-off is not yet secure.

But behind them there is a bottleneck.

The Free State Cheetahs and Golden Lions occupy second and third on 17 points each‚ the Sharks currently hold the fourth semi-final position with 14 points while WP‚ on 13 points and Bulls on nine points‚ could still make the last four.

Listen to the latest episode of the SportsLIVE PODCAST

MB Lusaseni exclusive Part1: "I got paid R2K, others got R700 playing pro rugby"

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Cast 

The Bulls obviously have the most work to do and will only make the semi-finals with a bonus point win over the Sharks while also hoping that WP lose to the Cheetahs earlier in the day.

Even then‚ the Bulls‚ who have a negative 40 points’ difference‚ would need a massive victory at Loftus as the Sharks’ points’ difference is -17.

Realistically the Bulls can only hope to avoid the wooden spoon.

The Pumas‚ who have finished their fixtures‚ are last on nine points with a -51 points difference.

If the Bulls lose to the Sharks by 11 points or more they will be in last position and face a promotion/relegation play-off later in the year. It’s an almost unthinkable situation for a union as storied as the Blue Bulls.

The Sharks need to beat the Bulls at Loftus to be sure of a semifinal place.

As the final game to kick off on Saturday‚ they might already be safely through depending on whether WP win or lose in Bloemfontein earlier.

WP simply have to beat the Cheetahs with a bonus point while denying the Bloemfontein side a losing bonus point in the process to ensure their progression to the last four.

If the Lions beat Griquas in the day’s first fixture then they are through.

Should they lose without a bonus point‚ and then they will have an anxious wait while the other matches play out.

FINAL ROUND FIXTURES

Saturday:

Griquas v Golden Lions (Kimberley‚ 15.00)

Free State Cheetahs v Western Province (Bloemfontein‚ 17.15)

Blue Bulls v Sharks (Pretoria‚ 19.30)

Most read

  1. Mark Mayambela ‘needs a prayer’, says Highlands coach ODG Soccer
  2. Sredojevic fires back: Ex-Pirates coach says Zamalek report is ‘total nonsense’ Soccer
  3. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane misses former Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic ... Soccer
  5. Former Pirates coach Sredojevic after joining Zamalek: 'It's dream come true' Soccer

Latest Videos

The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
Mbalula chats to passengers after taxi driver arrested for 'bribery'

Related articles

  1. Marcell Coetzee’s World Cup dream over Rugby
  2. Siya Kolisi is good to go for the World Cup‚ says Springboks coach Rassie ... Rugby
  3. Injured Springboks likely to miss the World Cup Rugby
  4. Griquas into Currie Cup semis for first time in 21 years Rugby
  5. Griquas into Currie Cup semis for first time in 21 years Rugby
  6. Rassie Erasmus trims fat as final RWC squad naming looms Rugby
  7. Despite disruptions Dobson ‘thrilled’ for Ntubeni Rugby
X