Thrilling Currie Cup finale in store

The Currie Cup will see five try and squeeze into three as the group phase of the competition comes down to a thrilling finale this weekend.

Griquas‚ on 19 log points‚ are the only team guaranteed a semi-final berth after their superb 27-23 win over Western Province last weekend‚ although a home play-off is not yet secure.

But behind them there is a bottleneck.

The Free State Cheetahs and Golden Lions occupy second and third on 17 points each‚ the Sharks currently hold the fourth semi-final position with 14 points while WP‚ on 13 points and Bulls on nine points‚ could still make the last four.