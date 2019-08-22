Rugby

Boks-All Blacks rivalry is back‚ says Justin Marshall

22 August 2019 - 16:20 By Liam Del Carme
Former All Blacks scrumhalf Justin Marshall spots a gap and leaves former Springbok wing Bryan Habana flat footed in a game of ‘touch’ at the Kwandwe Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape. The pair were guests of Land Rover who marked one month from the start of the Rugby World Cup this week.
Former All Blacks scrumhalf Justin Marshall spots a gap and leaves former Springbok wing Bryan Habana flat footed in a game of ‘touch’ at the Kwandwe Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape. The pair were guests of Land Rover who marked one month from the start of the Rugby World Cup this week.
Image: Supplied by Land Rover

Rugby’s most enduring rivalry is once again in rude health.

Former New Zealand scrumhalf Justin Marshall believes the Springboks’ recent performances against their old foe‚ the All Blacks‚ have given every indication the rivalry has been restored.

“It is incredible what South Africa rugby has been able to achieve in the last three years‚” said Marshall‚ who was a guest of Land Rover at the Kwandwe Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape this week.

A points difference of just one separates the teams over their last four matches‚ which has seen a two-point win for either side‚ a one-point win for the All Blacks in 2017 and a draw in their most recent clash in Wellington.

Marshall agrees‚ beating a good Springbok team brings a measure of validation to the All Blacks.

South Africa's Herschel Jantjies scores a try on debut for the Springboks.
South Africa's Herschel Jantjies scores a try on debut for the Springboks.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

“After what happened the year before in that outstanding Test match‚ South Africa came back. You know what really thrilled me about that Test match was the team Rassie [Erasmus] picked for it.

“I didn’t expect him to pick a team like that. I expected him to back off and keep his powder dry a bit and then hit us with all he’s got in their Rugby World Cup opening match.

“He named a full-strength team‚ bar a few injuries. That gave me goose bumps. It was clear South Africa were there for no other reason but to beat us.

“Steve Hansen responded and he named a strong squad. Everybody around that city for a week‚ people were excited. For a week everybody in that city was pumped for that contest.

“I was in Wellington [for the Boks Test] and everybody was saying‚ ‘How good is this? South Africa are back‚ our old rivals are here to play’.”

What impressed Marshall – in his pomp a highly combative‚ chest out scrumhalf – was the manner in which the Boks secured a draw in Wellington when Herschel Jantjies touched down deep in the game.

“You managed to do what the All Blacks do to other teams‚” noted Marshall. “That is to steal a game at the end. Nobody usually does that to the All Blacks because they are not good enough to do it.

“Also look at the way they created that try. They didn’t go retain‚ retain for 25 phases. They had ambition‚ made a break‚ made a switch and an injection of something special with a chip. And‚ yes‚ the bounce of the ball was great but you create that little bit of luck.

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies tries to get rid of the ball despite All Black scrumhalf Aaron Smith's close attention.
Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies tries to get rid of the ball despite All Black scrumhalf Aaron Smith's close attention.
Image: Reuters

“That to me is a sign that there is a good attitude within the Springbok team.”

He said he was not worried about the All Blacks‚ who have been off the pace by their own lofty standards by winning just three of their last six matches.

“I am not concerned about the All Blacks but I am thinking that in terms of preparation I would prefer if they were feeling a little less confident and slightly more on edge if they were still getting the results.

“Cos what the All Blacks were good at over the years under Steve Hansen was winning the sh– ty games. When they had a bad day they still found a way to win.

“Now when they are having a bad day they are either drawing or losing or copping 47 points‚ which is unheard of.

“Now they’re wondering what has gone wrong. This is a slight problem for them. They can’t be having an off day in big games in the World Cup.”

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  2. Jomo Sono says they were 'hurt' when Multichoice Diski Challenge matches were ... Soccer
  3. LISTEN | Audio leaves more questions on Sredojevic's exit from Pirates to ... Soccer
  4. Ex-Pirates coach Micho’s ‘R18m salary’ at Zamalek revealed Soccer
  5. Mark Mayambela ‘needs a prayer’, says Highlands coach ODG Soccer

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance

Related articles

  1. Erasmus will not be judged on the Boks' results at the World Cup‚ says SA Rugby ... Rugby
  2. Warren Whiteley gives Springboks captain Siya Kolisi World Cup thumbs up Rugby
  3. Contracting uncertainty at Western Province forcing coach Dobson’s hand Rugby
  4. We will play for Swys de Bruin‚ says Springboks flyhalf Elton Jantjies Rugby
  5. Damian Willemse to spearhead Western Province attack Rugby
  6. What are the Currie Cup permutations? Rugby
  7. Willemse to play flyhalf this weekend? Rugby
  8. Marcell Coetzee’s World Cup dream over Rugby
  9. Thrilling Currie Cup finale in store Rugby
  10. Orie and Brink start for Golden Lions Rugby
X