“After what happened the year before in that outstanding Test match‚ South Africa came back. You know what really thrilled me about that Test match was the team Rassie [Erasmus] picked for it.

“I didn’t expect him to pick a team like that. I expected him to back off and keep his powder dry a bit and then hit us with all he’s got in their Rugby World Cup opening match.

“He named a full-strength team‚ bar a few injuries. That gave me goose bumps. It was clear South Africa were there for no other reason but to beat us.

“Steve Hansen responded and he named a strong squad. Everybody around that city for a week‚ people were excited. For a week everybody in that city was pumped for that contest.

“I was in Wellington [for the Boks Test] and everybody was saying‚ ‘How good is this? South Africa are back‚ our old rivals are here to play’.”

What impressed Marshall – in his pomp a highly combative‚ chest out scrumhalf – was the manner in which the Boks secured a draw in Wellington when Herschel Jantjies touched down deep in the game.

“You managed to do what the All Blacks do to other teams‚” noted Marshall. “That is to steal a game at the end. Nobody usually does that to the All Blacks because they are not good enough to do it.

“Also look at the way they created that try. They didn’t go retain‚ retain for 25 phases. They had ambition‚ made a break‚ made a switch and an injection of something special with a chip. And‚ yes‚ the bounce of the ball was great but you create that little bit of luck.