Western Province coach John Dobson’s decision to give 20-year-old centre Rikus Pretorius his debut in what is effectively a Currie Cup knockout game against Free State Cheetahs on Saturday was driven by indecision above him.

The experienced Dan Kriel should be playing‚ a minor ankle injury notwithstanding‚ but there is no clarity on the midfielder’s future at the union. As a result Dobson’s selection was about looking to the future.

Dobson‚ who is also Stormers coach in 2020‚ is trying to ascertain which players are staying and which are leaving at the end of the current campaign and Kriel appears to be moving on.

The Western Province coach chose his words carefully when quizzed about Kriel’s future in Cape Town‚ as well as the situation around other leading players.