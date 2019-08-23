The Sharks may have the points dice loaded in their favour ahead of their crucial Currie Cup clash against the Blue Bulls on Saturday‚ but it’s something their coach Sean Everitt isn’t taking for granted.

Regardless of what happens in the earlier games‚ all the Sharks need to do at Loftus Versfeld is to win their game and they’ll proceed to the semifinals.

As for the Blue Bulls‚ they’ll need all other results to go their way‚ plus collect a clear 25-point‚ bonus point win off the Sharks.

As things stand‚ the Sharks are fourth with 14 points from five matches while the Blue Bulls have nine from the same number of games.

“The Bulls are a physical side and we know that from the past. They’ve got all to play for‚” Everitt said.

“They’re a proud union so they’ll come out firing for this game. We’ve got to stick to our structures‚ we’ve got to show composure.