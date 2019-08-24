Aphiwe Dyantyi tests positive for a banned substance

Springbok and Golden Lions wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has tested positive for a banned substance following a test during a national team training camp last month.

Dyantyi, the 2018 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year winner, denies that he took a banned substance and has requested a B sample to clear his name.

“I want to deny ever taking any prohibited substance, intentionally or negligently to enhance my performance on the field. I believe in hard work and fair play,” Dyantyi said in a statement.

“I have never cheated and never will. The presence of this prohibited substance in my body has come as a massive shock to me and together with my management team and experts appointed by them, we are doing everything we can to get to the source of this and to prove my innocence.

“As a professional sportsman on national and international level we get tested on a regular basis. I have been tested before and again, since this test. It is part of the job and we all know that each and every player is bound to get tested at least two to four times a year.

“Taking any prohibited substance would not only be irresponsible and something that I would never intentionally do, it would also be senseless and stupid.

“I underwent a drug-test on the 15th of June 2019 [only two weeks prior to the July 2 testing] which did not return any adverse finding.

“I want to apologise in advance to my teammates and management at the Lions and Springboks, my friends and my family for the negative impact this news may have.

“Personally this game has given me an opportunity to inspire not only the young rugby hopefuls but South Africans across all walks of life and that is something I do not take for granted and something I would definitely not risk by doing a stupid act like this.

“I will now put all my energy in working with my support team and focus on proving my innocence in this matter and will not be providing any comments until there are further developments in the matter that warrant comment from my side.”

Dyantyi has not played rugby for over two months due to a hamstring injury, although the scale of his injury has not been made clear during that time.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus is set to name his 31-man World Cup squad on Monday and Dytantyi is definitely out of the reckoning after this latest revelation.