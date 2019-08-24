Rugby

WATCH | Justin Marshall and Bryan Habana discuss the World Cup

24 August 2019 - 12:00 By STAFF REPORTER

To mark one month before the start of the Rugby World Cup in Japan Land Rover invited former Springbok wing Bryan Habana and former All Blacks scrumhalf Justin Marshall to the Kwandwe Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape.

Habana and Marshall played a game of touch rugby with the rangers on the reserve, which is also home to the Big Five.

They also had a sit-down to discuss the coming World Cup, which starts in Japan on September 20.

