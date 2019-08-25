Rugby

Aphiwe Dyantyi ‘B’ sample to be tested this week after failed doping test

25 August 2019 - 13:43 By craig ray
Aphiwe Dyantyi has tested positive for a banned substance. FILE PHOTO
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi’s ‘B’ sample following a positive drug’s test will be done on Tuesday and the findings should be public by the end of the week.

The South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS) confirmed the timeline to TimesLIVE but declined to comment on the nature of the banned substance found in Dyantyi’s system.

“We will only comment when the outcome of the ‘B’ sample has been analysed and returned to us‚” said SAIDS chief executive Khalid Galant.

“We cannot confirm what the substance was until then.”

SA Rugby also declined to comment until the outcome of the B sample.

On Saturday Dyantyi admitted to failing a doping test‚ which was conducted on July 2 at a Springbok training camp.

The 24-year-old wing‚ who was the 2018 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year‚ claimed his innocence in a statement released via his agent.

“I want to deny ever taking any prohibited substance‚ intentionally or negligently to enhance my performance on the field. I believe in hard work and fair play‚” Dyantyi said.

“I have never cheated and never will.

"The presence of this prohibited substance in my body has come as a massive shock to me and together with my management team and experts appointed by them‚ we are doing everything we can to get to the source of this and to prove my innocence.

“I want to apologise in advance to my teammates and management at the Lions and Springboks‚ my friends and my family for the negative impact this news may have.”

