Eben Etzebeth in Springbok World Cup squad despite assault claims

On Monday, during the World Cup squad announcement, Etzebeth was named as part of the Springboks' forward pack for the tournament.

In a statement issued on Monday, SA Rugby threw its weight behind him.

“We have spoken to Eben and he categorically denies any physical or racial abuse on his part as has been alleged in social media. The South African Rugby Union is a law-abiding member of South African society and has no tolerance of acts of violence or racial abuse.

“We will co-operate with the authorities in any way necessary. Our Rugby World Cup squad will have no place for anyone who transgresses those principles. But we also trust our people to act responsibly and tell the truth,” SA Rugby said.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed an assault case was opened after an alleged incident at a pub in Langebaan.

No arrests have been made.