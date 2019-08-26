Rugby

Eben Etzebeth in Springbok World Cup squad despite assault claims

26 August 2019 - 15:44 By TimesLIVE
Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has denied assaulting a homeless man or using racial slurs.
Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has denied assaulting a homeless man or using racial slurs.
Image: BackpagePix

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will be on the flight to Japan for the Rugby World Cup, it emerged just hours after he had to deny assaulting a homeless man in the Western Cape.

The 27-year-old lock was accused of assaulting a man and using racial slurs at the weekend in Langebaan, about 120km north of Cape Town.

Etzebeth vehemently denied the claim, and described it as “unfounded”.

CONFIRMED: Eben Etzebeth included in the 31-man Springbok World Cup squad

Lock Eben Etzebeth was included in the 31-man Springbok Rugby World Cup squad despite assault allegations.
Sport
2 hours ago

On Monday, during the World Cup squad announcement, Etzebeth was named as part of the Springboks' forward pack for the tournament.

In a statement issued on Monday, SA Rugby threw its weight behind him.

“We have spoken to Eben and he categorically denies any physical or racial abuse on his part as has been alleged in social media. The South African Rugby Union is a law-abiding member of South African society and has no tolerance of acts of violence or racial abuse.

“We will co-operate with the authorities in any way necessary. Our Rugby World Cup squad will have no place for anyone who transgresses those principles. But we also trust our people to act responsibly and tell the truth,” SA Rugby said.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed an assault case was opened after an alleged incident at a pub in Langebaan.

No arrests have been made.

READ MORE

Etzebeth to be named in Springbok World Cup squad after SA Rugby's conditional backing

Lock Eben Etzebeth will be named in the Springbok Rugby World Cup 2019 squad later on Monday despite allegations of assault that emerged in social ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Springbok Eben Etzebeth denies 'assault' in Langebaan

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has been accused on social media of assaulting a man in Langebaan over the weekend.
News
8 hours ago

Bok coach Rassie won’t spring Rugby World Cup squad surprises

Rassie Erasmus’s World Cup squad unveiling on Monday is likely to be the least surprising since Jake White named the 2007 vintage because the current ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Aphiwe Dyantyi tests positive for a banned substance Rugby
  2. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates crash out of Caf Champions League Soccer
  4. Ntseki explains the reasons behind his decision to omit Zwane and Vilakazi from ... Soccer
  5. TS Galaxy get taste of Confed tricks and mind games in Seychelles Soccer

Latest Videos

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash
#RIPDavidKekana: Tributes pour in for legendary sports analyst David Kekana
X