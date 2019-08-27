Rugby

Fan parks for Rugby World Cup: Family, food and fun at Boktown

27 August 2019 - 08:24 By timeslive

Rugby fans can look forward to the next best thing to being at the games when rugby giants come together for the Rugby World Cup in September — watching them at Montecasino's Boktown.

Held in the outdoor piazza of the Sandton, Johannesburg, venue, the supporters' village will also host other fun events for the whole family, including live entertainment, DJs, interactive activities for children, bars and ample food choices, courtesy of the restaurants around the piazza.

Schedule for the screenings at Monte Casino
Image: Supplied

* Full activation includes entertainment, MC, food trucks and games, etc.

Entrance is R30 for each Boktown activation. This gets you a free beer, cider, glass of wine, soft drink or water.

There is no cover charge for screenings. 

Tickets can be purchased at Computicket.

Visit Computicket for tickets to other Boktown venues:

