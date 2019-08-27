Fan parks for Rugby World Cup: Family, food and fun at Boktown

Rugby fans can look forward to the next best thing to being at the games when rugby giants come together for the Rugby World Cup in September — watching them at Montecasino's Boktown.

Held in the outdoor piazza of the Sandton, Johannesburg, venue, the supporters' village will also host other fun events for the whole family, including live entertainment, DJs, interactive activities for children, bars and ample food choices, courtesy of the restaurants around the piazza.