#StrongerTogether: fans get behind the Bokke
South Africans are rallying behind the national rugby squad, with enthusiastic support for #StrongerTogether, just days before the Springboks travel to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.
Coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus announced the squad of 31 players on Monday, ahead of the tournament which starts on September 20.
The team will leave on Friday, led by Siya Kolisi.
The Springboks will play their first pool game against New Zealand in Yokohama on September 21.
Fans believe Erasmus picked almost exactly the squad everyone thought he would and, indeed, should have.
Here are some of the reactions:
So pleased to see Herschel Jantjies, Cheslin Kolbe, Sbu Nkosi, Makazole Mapimpi, Kwagga Smith and RG Snyman in the #Springboks #RugbyWorldCup squad! Just reward for performing well up all the tiers of rugby and consistently well for the #Boks and in #SuperRugby ! Good luck!— Ben Mole (@BenMole11) August 26, 2019
#RugbyWorldCup19 The #Springboks squad! What a tough selection job for coach Rassie? SA is spoiled for choice. I believe in this team, and I stand behind the Boks, all the way to the finals! Very exciting times ahead. pic.twitter.com/tPSL55ixlT— Waine (@wainejonathan) August 26, 2019
This is a very good Bok sqaud which Rassie and kie have selected for #RWC2019.. It's all about execution on the day. No shortage of talent and potential. #Springboks— 🏈 Johannes Dampies 🏈 (@DampiesJ) August 26, 2019
Good luck to the rest of the world😂😂. Some absolute monsters coming to Japan. #Mzanzilla heading to Japan. #rwc #RugbyWorldCup #springboks pic.twitter.com/OWBEBGsIq7— #SendHotwings🍗 (@JasonMcCall01) August 26, 2019
GO BOKKE!!!— Raophala_Mauwane (@RaophalaM) August 26, 2019
Great squad. Pity about Aphiwe Dyantyi situation. There's always next time for him, ungapheli umoya son. #Bokke #RWC2019 #Springboks pic.twitter.com/BFTuv14azw
Good luck to Rassie Erasmus, Siya Kolisi and the boys 🏉— Vincent Khanyile (@VinceKN) August 26, 2019
Make us 🇿🇦 proud in Japan 🙌🙏#Springboks #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/B8z6EwR4KB
This is the squad that at the very least, will do us proud in Japan. Behind Siya and the boys - all the way #SpringbokSquad #springboks #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/oxtbWHtTn0— NomadicZulu (@MnqobiDeluxe) August 26, 2019
I'm so happy for Sbu Nkosi.... There was no doubt in my mind that you were going to make the trip. #Springboks pic.twitter.com/f9bkYjrvqt— Real SA hip-hop (@Real_SaHipHop) August 26, 2019
