Rugby

#StrongerTogether: fans get behind the Bokke

27 August 2019 - 10:27 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The Springbok team during the World Cup squad announcement on August 26 2019 in Johannesburg.
The Springbok team during the World Cup squad announcement on August 26 2019 in Johannesburg.
Image: Khanyiso Tshwaku

South Africans are rallying behind the national rugby squad, with enthusiastic support for #StrongerTogether, just days before the Springboks travel to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.

Coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus announced the squad of 31 players on Monday, ahead of the tournament which starts on September 20.

The team will leave on Friday, led by Siya Kolisi.

'It would be a massive thing if it was true‚' says Erasmus after Etzebeth's World Cup selection

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said if the rumours around Eben Etzebeth and the alleged assault case were true‚ the lock wasn't going to be part of ...
Sport
19 hours ago

The Springboks will play their first pool game against New Zealand in Yokohama on September 21.

Fans believe Erasmus picked almost exactly the squad everyone thought he would and, indeed, should have.

Here are some of the reactions:

WATCH | Springboks' Rugby World Cup video gives Mzansi the feels

The video has all the right feels!
Sport
1 month ago

WATCH | Gwijo Squad's support for the Boks will give you all the feels

The video shows the Squad singing and dancing to war cry songs.
Sport
1 month ago

Springbok Eben Etzebeth denies 'assault' in Langebaan

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has been accused on social media of assaulting a man in Langebaan over the weekend.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ntseki explains the reasons behind his decision to omit Zwane and Vilakazi from ... Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates crash out of Caf Champions League Soccer
  3. Aphiwe Dyantyi tests positive for a banned substance Rugby
  4. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  5. 'It would be a massive thing if it was true‚' says Erasmus after Etzebeth's ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash
#RIPDavidKekana: Tributes pour in for legendary sports analyst David Kekana
X