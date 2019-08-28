Final piece of Erasmus’ World Cup puzzle in place as Jones joins the Springboks

The final piece of Rassie Erasmus’ Rugby World Cup puzzle was slotted into place on Wednesday with the formal announcement that former Ireland international Felix Jones had joined the coaching staff.

Jones‚ 32‚ played 13 times for Ireland at fullback and wing but was forced into early retirement due to injury.

He worked with Erasmus at Munster and has been employed on a short-term contract after Swys de Bruin’s departure two weeks ago.

Although De Bruin was the team’s attack coach‚ Jones has been employed with the specific role of ‘defence analyst’.

It is not a like-for-like replacement.

The players are comfortable with the attacking blueprint laid out by De Bruin and with three weeks to their World Cup opening game they did not want a new approach to attack.