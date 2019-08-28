SportsLIVE Podcast | Bok squad special: full analysis & big predictions
Sbu Mjikeliso hosts former Bulls lock Mthunzi "Fudge" Mabeta and sports analyst Lunga Kupiso in an unmatched Springbok 2019 Rugby World Cup squad announcement special where they scrutinise Rassie Erasmus's 31-man squad that's headed for Japan.
Fudge clarified the technicalities that go into the lineout, which he reckons not a lot of teams pay enough close attention to. "The philosophies of the lineout," as he put it.
He rates the four lock options that Erasmus eventually took to Japan – Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert and RG Snyman – some of whom he played with during his career. And he chimed in on some omitted names who had stellar seasons, such as Lions lock Marvin Orie.
Sunday Times sports journalist Khanyiso Tshwaku also added his opinion, taking a microscopic look at the midfielders that form part of the squad and the big debate surrounding Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am and Jesse Kriel.
It was an all out Rugby World Cup squad announcement extravaganza and, of course, we heard directly from the coach as well as skipper Siya Kolisi.