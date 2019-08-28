Rugby

SportsLIVE Podcast | Bok squad special: full analysis & big predictions

28 August 2019 - 14:02 By Sbu Mjikeliso
The Springbok team during the World Cup squad announcement on August 26 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The Springbok team during the World Cup squad announcement on August 26 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Khanyiso Tshwaku

Sbu Mjikeliso hosts former Bulls lock Mthunzi "Fudge" Mabeta and sports analyst Lunga Kupiso in an unmatched Springbok 2019 Rugby World Cup squad announcement special where they scrutinise Rassie Erasmus's 31-man squad that's headed for Japan.

Fudge clarified the technicalities that go into the lineout, which he reckons not a lot of teams pay enough close attention to. "The philosophies of the lineout," as he put it.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

He rates the four lock options that Erasmus eventually took to Japan – Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert and RG Snyman – some of whom he played with during his career. And he chimed in on some omitted names who had stellar seasons, such as Lions lock Marvin Orie.

Sunday Times sports journalist Khanyiso Tshwaku also added his opinion, taking a microscopic look at the midfielders that form part of the squad and the big debate surrounding Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am and Jesse Kriel.

It was an all out Rugby World Cup squad announcement extravaganza and, of course, we heard directly from the coach as well as skipper Siya Kolisi.

SportsLIVE Podcast | MB Lusaseni exclusive - Part 2: 'Straueli told me to go home & forget about rugby'

Former SA Junior Springbok and Lions lock MB Lusaseni cut his career tragically short at the age of 26, and in this candid part 2 of his exclusive ...
Sport
1 week ago

SportsLIVE Podcast | MB Lusaseni exclusive Part 1: 'I got paid R2K, others got R700 playing pro rugby'

Former Lions and Junior Springbok lock MB Lusaseni reveals how much earned as an entry-level rugby player from the Eastern Cape when he arrived at ...
Sport
1 week ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | #BaxterIN, Frans Steyn & Mpho Mbiyozo

There's much ado about plenty since South Africa closed the chapter on its finest performance at the Africa Cup of Nations of the past decade in ...
Sport
1 month ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | One of the greatest sports days ever and Rassie Erasmus' plans for the Boks

In sport, July 14 will not be a day that's easily forgotten.
Sport
1 month ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Proteas future & Baxter blunder

The future of local cricket is on the line and some drastic decisions need to be made to turn the pathetic Proteas around and get Cricket SA back on ...
Sport
1 month ago

PODCAST | Sports broadcasting: Irvin Khoza, Rambo & a New Player

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Dr Irvin Khoza spoke to SportsLIVE podcast host Sbu Mjikeliso about the Independent Communications Authority of SA ...
Sport
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Ntseki explains the reasons behind his decision to omit Zwane and Vilakazi from ... Soccer
  2. 'It would be a massive thing if it was true‚' says Erasmus after Etzebeth's ... Rugby
  3. Mzansi pays tribute to sports analyst David Kekana: 'Rest in peace, the ... Soccer
  4. Andile Jali gives Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane plenty to think about Soccer
  5. Etzebeth to be named in Springbok World Cup squad after SA Rugby's conditional ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Dramatic CCTV footage of Turkish bridge collapse
Gavin Watson death: What we know so far
X