Vulnerable All Blacks gamble on Retallick

It might be a sign of how vulnerable the All Blacks are that they have chosen to take the injured Brodie Retallick to Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan even though he might not play for another six weeks.

Retallick‚ the 77-Test veteran and former World Player of the Year‚ sustained a dislocated shoulder playing against the Springboks in Wellington last month and has been in a race to be fit for the showpiece.

But All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen named him in the 31-man squad on Wednesday as New Zealand aim to win a fourth title and a third in row.

Retallick’s value to the All Black cause cannot be underestimated.

When he has played for the All Blacks‚ they have won 69 of the 77 Tests he has played with four draws and four losses for a 90% winning ratio.

In all‚ the All Blacks have played 100 Tests since Retallick made his debut.