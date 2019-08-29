Rugby

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth appears at the Human Rights Commission

29 August 2019 - 17:19 By Liam Del Carme
Eben Etzebeth is scheduled to leave for the Rugby World Cup squad with the Springboks.
Eben Etzebeth is scheduled to leave for the Rugby World Cup squad with the Springboks.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth appeared at the Human Rights Commission (HRC) to answer questions related to an incident at a Langebaan drinking establishment on Saturday night.

It was alleged that Etzebeth‚ who was with members of his family and friends‚ was involved in a fight and that he made racial slurs.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus‚ who has included Etzebeth in his squad for the Rugby World Cup (RWC) due to leave for Japan on Friday‚ confirmed the lock was to appear in front of the HRC on Thursday afternoon.

“The update I can give you is that there was a complaint (laid) at the HRC. Eben and Eugene (Henning) our player affairs manager is there this afternoon‚” said Erasmus.

“They are there in discussions at the HRC on exactly what the claim is. But there is no police or any other thing that we’ve heard.”

Eben Etzebeth is one of the more experienced players in the Springboks squad.
Eben Etzebeth is one of the more experienced players in the Springboks squad.
Image: Steve Haag

Amid calls for SA Rugby to stand Etzebeth down from the RWC squad until the matter is resolved‚ Erasmus said unless there is evidence to the contrary he has to believe the player’s version of events.

“Obviously there is a player and coach relationship and there is trust between a player and a coach.

"When something like that happens‚ and a lot of things on social media‚ not just about Eben but a lot of players we have to handle daily.

"A lot of things get said and emails get thrown to us about a lot of players which is something we ignore because often it is just nonsense.

“Obviously this one has become a big thing. I have to believe what the player tells me because we have a relationship.

"Until something else is proved differently only then we can act‚” said the coach.

Most read

  1. Cape Town City internal arguments exposed after Kaizer Chiefs defeat Soccer
  2. SABC pays R72m a year for PSL broadcast rights Soccer
  3. Andile Jali gives Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane plenty to think about Soccer
  4. Ntseki explains the reasons behind his decision to omit Zwane and Vilakazi from ... Soccer
  5. Sports analyst David Kekana described as warm‚ humorous and larger than life at ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
Drone footage shows true nature of Amazon fire damage

Related articles

  1. Veteran 'Beast' Mtawarira prepares for his third Rugby World Cup Rugby
  2. Fan parks for Rugby World Cup: Family, food and fun at Boktown Rugby
  3. Final piece of Erasmus’ World Cup puzzle in place as Jones joins the Springboks Rugby
  4. 'Awesome challenge' - All Blacks pick Sonny Bill, dump Franks for World Cup Rugby
  5. Vulnerable All Blacks gamble on Retallick Rugby
  6. 'I didn't think I'd be standing here and being interviewed by you guys‚' says ... Rugby
  7. Brits loving life as the oldest member of the Bok's World Cup-bound group Rugby
  8. CONFIRMED: Eben Etzebeth included in the 31-man Springbok World Cup squad Rugby
  9. Dyantyi faces minimum four-year ban if the substance in his system is an ... Rugby
  10. Etzebeth to be named in Springbok World Cup squad after SA Rugby's conditional ... Rugby
X