Bok Aphiwe Dyantyi faces four-year ban after B-sample positive
Springbok and Lions wing Aphiwe Dyantyi faces a four-year ban after a B-sample for a failed doping test confirmed that he had anabolic steroids in his system.
The South African Institute for Drug Free Sports (Saids) confirmed the results on Friday morning.
Dyantyi requested the B-sample be tested after a sample taken on July 2 at a Springbok training camp delivered an adverse finding.
The B-sample was tested at the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) accredited laboratory at the University of the Free State this week.
It confirmed the A-sample results of the presence of the banned substances metandienone‚ methyltestosterone and LGD-4033.
These performance-enhancing substances are on the 2019 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods in Sport‚ and are banned in and out of competition.
Dyantyi has now been formally charged with a doping offence for multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites.
He has the option of admitting to the charge and accepting an appropriate sanction based on the World Doping Code’s framework. A reasoned decision will be issued explaining the sanction.
He may also submit a plea for consideration of a reduced sanction by providing mitigating circumstances.
Dyantyi has the right to contest the charge before an independent tribunal panel.
If he disputes the charge and pleads not guilty‚ a hearing will be set down within the next four weeks‚ and he will be required to provide evidence that can prove his innocence.
The independent tribunal panel will then adjudicate over the proceeding and hand down a decision.
The 24-year-old‚ who was the 2018 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year‚ had claimed his innocence in a statement released via his agent after the A-sample findings.
“I want to deny ever taking any prohibited substance‚ intentionally or negligently to enhance my performance on the field. I believe in hard work and fair play‚” Dyantyi said.
“I have never cheated and never will. The presence of this prohibited substance in my body has come as a massive shock to me and together with my management team and experts appointed by them‚ we are doing everything we can to get to the source of this and to prove my innocence.
“I want to apologise in advance to my teammates and management at the Lions and Springboks‚ my friends and my family for the negative impact this news may have.”
The charge against Dyantyi has been communicated to SA Rugby‚ World Rugby and Wada.