Rugby

‘We are still struggling with James Small’s untimely death and now Chester’: Kobus Wiese

06 September 2019 - 21:49 By Craig Ray
Springbok legend Chester Williams died on Friday evening. He was 49.
Springbok legend Chester Williams died on Friday evening. He was 49.
Image: Supplied / UWC

Former Springbok lock Kobus Wiese says Chester Williams, who died of a heart attack on Friday, was an integral part of the team’s success when they won the 1995 World Cup on home soil.

Williams missed the early stages of the 1995 tournament through injury but returned to the squad for the quarterfinals. He immediately scored four tries against Samoa as the Boks advanced to the semis and ultimately to the final, where they beat New Zealand.

Williams was the only black player in the team and his inclusion helped galvanise the nation’s support behind the Springboks.

We've lost a hero and a role model, says Ramaphosa after iconic Springbok Chester Williams's death

Chester Williams was a hero and a role model, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday night as he paid tribute to the star Springbok winger.
Sport
4 hours ago

“Chester was a very talented player whom I got to know a little after my brother played in the Western Province League Craven Week team in the late 1980s,” Wiese told TimesLIVE.

“Chester didn’t talk much on the field, but he was very passionate about his team and his teammates. He loved the game of rugby dearly and he had the respect of the community for what he achieved.

“He was a very important part of our 1995 team. We all understood the symbolic nature of Chester’s inclusion in the team but as a squad we never made a big thing about it, and neither did he.

“He was one of the team and he never wanted to be singled out. We had a vision and a goal and desperately wanted to win the tournament, and Chester was a big part of us doing that.”

Williams, who was 49, is the fifth member of the 1995 team to pass away after coach Kitch Christie, flank Ruben Kruger, scrumhalf Joost can der Westhuizen and, most recently, wing James Small.

Small died just two months ago, also from a heart attack.

“It’s been a terrible few months for the 1995 team. We are still struggling with James Small’s untimely death and now Chester. It’s terribly sad,” Wiese said.

Williams is survived by his wife, Maria, and three children, Ryan and twins Matthew and Chloe.

MORE

Tributes pour in for Chester Williams: 'He played for us all'

A source close to his family confirmed to TimesLIVE that Williams allegedly died of a heart attack.
Sport
4 hours ago

Chester Williams’s 1995 heroics ‘forever etched in the public mind’

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has mourned the death of Springbok legend Chester Williams
Sport
2 hours ago

'Rugby and beer – I'll keep you posted': Chester Williams's last messages to SA

Former Springbok wing Chester Williams, who died of an apparent heart attack on Friday, was headed to Japan in just a few weeks' time
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'We paid for you‚' says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  2. 'You destroyed this talented player': reactions pour in after Letlhogonolo ... Soccer
  3. Springbok winger Chester Williams has died Rugby
  4. Zambia call off Bafana friendly over xenophobic attacks Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Mosimane on the verge of signing former Bafana striker Soccer

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X