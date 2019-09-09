Rugby

Five must-read stories on Chester Williams: Breaking barriers to nice guy and true gent

09 September 2019 - 07:34 By Jessica Levitt
Chester Williams has been honoured for his contribution to rugby and for being an all-round nice guy.
Chester Williams has been honoured for his contribution to rugby and for being an all-round nice guy.
Image: Anesh Debiky / Gallo Images

The sudden death of former Springbok player Chester Williams has rocked the rugby world, as many express their heartache and loss.

Williams collapsed at his Plattekloof, Cape Town, home on Friday, after a heart attack. He had just finished a gym session. TimesLIVE reports that his wife, Maria, rushed him to hospital, but doctors could not resuscitate him.

Tributes for the Bok star have been pouring in, with many paying tribute to Williams' gentle nature, his ability to unite teams and South Africans, and his prowess on the sports field.

'He was a good human being' - Joel Stransky

'Chessie was a gentleman,' says Joel Stransky

Former Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky described Chester Williams as a “salt of the earth gentleman with great values.”
Sport
1 day ago

Breaking boundaries and giving hope to young black players

Chester Williams broke barriers and gave hope to young black rugby players

Few South African rugby players have attained such lofty status that their full names aren’t required to know who they are. Joost‚ Victor and Schalk ...
Sport
1 day ago

'He loved the game of rugby dearly' - Kobus Wiese

‘We are still struggling with James Small’s untimely death and now Chester’: Kobus Wiese

Former Springbok lock Kobus Wiese pays tribute to Chester Williams, who died of a heart attack on Friday.
Sport
2 days ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa honours Williams

We've lost a hero and a role model, says Ramaphosa after iconic Springbok Chester Williams's death

Chester Williams was a hero and a role model, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday night as he paid tribute to the star Springbok winger.
Sport
2 days ago

Beer and rugby - Chester's last message to SA

'Rugby and beer – I'll keep you posted': Chester Williams's last messages to SA

Former Springbok wing Chester Williams, who died of an apparent heart attack on Friday, was headed to Japan in just a few weeks' time
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Chester Williams’s 1995 heroics ‘forever etched in the public mind’ Rugby
  2. 'You destroyed this talented player': reactions pour in after Letlhogonolo ... Soccer
  3. 'Rugby and beer – I'll keep you posted': Chester Williams's last messages to SA Rugby
  4. 'Chessie was a gentleman,' says Joel Stransky Rugby
  5. WATCH | 'No matter the skin colour': Chester Williams's powerful pre-World Cup ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X