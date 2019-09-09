Five must-read stories on Chester Williams: Breaking barriers to nice guy and true gent

The sudden death of former Springbok player Chester Williams has rocked the rugby world, as many express their heartache and loss.

Williams collapsed at his Plattekloof, Cape Town, home on Friday, after a heart attack. He had just finished a gym session. TimesLIVE reports that his wife, Maria, rushed him to hospital, but doctors could not resuscitate him.

Tributes for the Bok star have been pouring in, with many paying tribute to Williams' gentle nature, his ability to unite teams and South Africans, and his prowess on the sports field.

'He was a good human being' - Joel Stransky