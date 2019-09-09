The Springboks will have a good head start on the All Blacks in terms of acclimatising to the conditions in Japan with 11 days to go before their Rugby World Cup 2019 clash in Yokohama.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has deliberately taken his squad into the hotter‚ muggier south of the country to prepare in the city of Kagoshima.

It’s not a RWC venue but a training base.

It is one of the only major cities not connected to Tokyo by rail and required a two hour flight from the main city to access. But it has all the essentials the Boks need.

On Monday Erasmus put the squad through a 90-minute training session in sweltering heat in front of thousands of locals who turned out to watch.

Considering two points or fewer have decided the last four matches between the Boks and All Blacks‚ every small advantage could be vital.

Having beaten Japan 41-7 in Kumagaya last Friday‚ in what were hot and humid conditions‚ the Boks probably gained more than the All Blacks did by thrashing Tonga 92-7 in Hamilton.

In the extreme conditions the Boks were forced to slow the game and to employ a gameplan based heavily on tactical kicking and field position.