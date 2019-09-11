The overriding emotions at the memorial service for the late Chester Williams at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) were of love and joy‚ despite the tragedy.

Williams died following a heart attack at his home last Friday.

He was 49.

At the time of his death Williams was the head coach of the UWC rugby team‚ which competed in the Varsity Cup‚ having gained promotion from the second tier Varsity Shield under Williams’ guidance.

His sudden death shocked the entire campus‚ and also the country.

But on Wednesday tributes poured in for a man who was not only a rugby icon‚ but also a mentor and moral guide.

As part of the 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok team his legacy in rugby folklore is secure but the impact he had on many lives were highlighted at the service.