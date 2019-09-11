Rugby

President Ramphosa declares state funeral for Bok legend Chester Williams

11 September 2019 - 14:52 By Craig Ray
Chester Williams will be afforded a state funeral.
Image: Anesh Debiky / Gallo Images

The late Chester Williams will have a state funeral at Newlands on Saturday‚ public works minister Patricia de Lille confirmed at the memorial service for the Springbok legend on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old Williams‚ who passed away on Friday after suffering a heart attack at his Cape Town home‚ was celebrated at the University of the Western Cape.

He was coach of the institution’s rugby team and guided them from the second tier Varsity Shield into the top tier Varsity Cup competition.

But the service to celebrate his life also focused on Williams the man‚ father‚ husband and role model as well as Chester the rugby player.

De Lille‚ who spoke warmly of Williams’ love for his children Ryan‚ Chloe and Matthew‚ passed on a message from President Cyril Ramphosa that the former Bok star would be granted an official state funeral.

“We would like to thank the president for that‚" De Lille‚ a close family friend‚ said.

Chester Williams' widow, Maria, flanked by their twins, Matthew and Chloe, and her son, Ryan, at the University of Western Cape memorial service on Wednesday.
Image: Esa Alexander

more to follow….

