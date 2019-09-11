Madosh Tambwe will have his work cut out for him at the Sharks next season‚ especially with the kind of strength in depth the Durban side have in the outside backs.

The Sharks confirmed Tabwe's signing from the Lions on Wednesday.

Tambwe will compete with S'busiso Nkosi‚ Lwazi Mvovo‚ Aphelele Fassi‚ Makazole Mapimpi and Kobus van Wyk for the back three positions.

Life will be a bit easier for Tambwe as Curwin Bosch is set to play flyhalf now that the coaching dad and flyhalf son namesake combo of Robert du Preez won't be impeding his path.

Sean Everitt is an enlightened coach and will find a way to get the best out of his back three competitors‚ but out wide‚ he's got his work cut out for him from a selection perspective when fitness permits.

From a wing perspective‚ Tambwe may be one of the fastest wings in the country‚ but whether he has the all-round skills package possessed by Mapimpi and Nkosi remains to be seen.

The two Springbok wingers are in the World Cup squad and have already proven that they belong at the highest level.

Tambwe wasn't always the preferred winger at the Lions‚ but with Ruan Combrinck gone and Aphiwe Dyantyi's career hanging by a thread because of doping allegations‚ remaining in Johannesburg could've been conducive for him.

Players‚ though‚ often talk about having to thrive outside of their comfort zones and Tambwe is well within his right to challenge himself.

With Super Rugby doing away with the three-week break that's often unnecessarily broken the tournament's momentum‚ wider squad depth is going to be crucial for all teams.

From time to time‚ Mapimpi and Nkosi will have to be rested and the competition among the others will hot up.

Fassi will most probably be the first-choice fullback with Bosch back at 10. Fassi‚ like Tambwe‚ also enhanced his credentials in the recently concluded Currie Cup.

Fassi‚ though‚ is a fully rounded fullback who not only played in different positions at schoolboy level‚ but also operated fluidly as a second play-maker.

Mvovo's the seasoned pro who's career is slowing winding down‚ but also is a full package while Van Wyk is steady‚ but not spectacular.

That's the task that faces Tambwe‚ even though he's a proven finisher and a decent rugby player in his own right.