SA Rugby pledge 'full cooperation' in racial assault probe against Eben Etzebeth

South Africa's rugby body, SA Rugby, promised to cooperate fully with investigations after star lock Eben Etzebeth denied assaulting and racially abusing a homeless man in the build-up to the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

SA Rugby said it "will not tolerate acts of violence or racial abuse" and will take "appropriate action" once the investigation and legal process have unfolded.

"As good and law-abiding corporate citizens, SA Rugby have given our full cooperation in the Eben Etzebeth investigation and will continue to do so," a statement said.

"We stand by our earlier comments that we will not tolerate acts of violence or racial abuse. SA Rugby will take appropriate action once the legal investigation and process have concluded," it added.