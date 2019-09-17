Rugby

POLL | How much does SABC's Rugby World Cup blackout affect you?

17 September 2019 - 11:18 By Cebelihle Bhengu
SA Rugby and Japanese manufacturer Asics launched the new jersey the Springboks will wear at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
SA Rugby and Japanese manufacturer Asics launched the new jersey the Springboks will wear at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Image: SA Rugby/Twitter

The SABC on Monday announced that the organisation would not be broadcasting the 2019 Rugby World Cup, after it failed to reach an agreement with SuperSport for television, and IMG for radio, rights.

The broadcaster lamented the high costs of the broadcasting rights, saying the organisation would not have seen returns on its investment.

Many fans expressed disappointment at the news, calling for the SABC to get its finances together.

Fast facts: the 2019 Rugby World Cup in numbers

The Rugby World Cup takes place from September 20 to November 2 in Japan and promises to be an action-packed fight for glory.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Rugby's new dawn awaits only if World Cup hosts Japan join the party

Eyebrows were raised in 2009 when Japan was announced host country of the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC).
Sport
2 days ago

Give rugby a try: a dummy's guide to the game ahead of the World Cup

One you get your head around rugby's strange rules, you're sure to be gripped by this gladiatorial sport
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I’m not being disrespectful but Luc Eymael mustn't come to SA‚' says gatvol ... Soccer
  2. Newlands gives Chester Williams one final, poignant ovation at Bok star's ... Rugby
  3. BREAKING | Clinton Larsen fired as Chippa United coach Soccer
  4. Larsen had unpacked his bags when Chippa boss Mpengesi fired him on Monday Soccer
  5. 'Discipline off the field killed George Lebese at Chiefs‚' says Jabu Mahlangu Soccer

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa booed at Robert Mugabe's funeral
'Dros rapist' found guilty of raping seven-year-old
X