POLL | How much does SABC's Rugby World Cup blackout affect you?
17 September 2019 - 11:18
The SABC on Monday announced that the organisation would not be broadcasting the 2019 Rugby World Cup, after it failed to reach an agreement with SuperSport for television, and IMG for radio, rights.
The broadcaster lamented the high costs of the broadcasting rights, saying the organisation would not have seen returns on its investment.
Many fans expressed disappointment at the news, calling for the SABC to get its finances together.