SportsLIVE PODCAST special | RWC preview: Kaplan on refs & Herschel Jantjies

We spoke at length to former renowned international rugby referee and author Jonathan Kaplan about the laws of the game, which will come under intense scrutiny at this tournament, especially in this era of social media.

Kaplan says: “The tackler is at the mercy of the ball-carrier.” He is referring to the alleged “diving” that has creeped into rugby. He also delves into the Owen Farrell controversial decisions that allowed England to beat the Springboks at Twickenham last year.