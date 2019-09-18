Rugby

SportsLIVE PODCAST special | RWC preview: Kaplan on refs & Herschel Jantjies

18 September 2019 - 15:11 By Sbu Mjikeliso
The Springboks are headed to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.
The Springboks are headed to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.
Image: Asics/SA Rugby

The wait is over. The 2019 Rugby World Cup kicks off this weekend and the tournament comes out swinging with SA facing New Zealand in one of the opening round matches.

It's going to be a box office affair in Yokohama and SportsLIVE host Sbu Mjikeliso will be at the game to witness the action live. But before he left, he took a deep dive into the main talking points of the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

Former international rugby union referee Jonathan Kaplan.
Former international rugby union referee Jonathan Kaplan.
Image: Getty Images

We spoke at length to former renowned international rugby referee and author Jonathan Kaplan about the laws of the game, which will come under intense scrutiny at this tournament, especially in this era of social media.

Kaplan says: “The tackler is at the mercy of the ball-carrier.” He is referring to the alleged “diving” that has creeped into rugby. He also delves into the Owen Farrell controversial decisions that allowed England to beat the Springboks at Twickenham last year.

These and many other officiating talking points will have social media abuzz when the tournament officially begins. There are NBA references in there as well. And what does basketball have to do with it? You will have to listen to find out.

We also take a special look at Herschel Jantjies's rise to become a potential match-winner for the Springboks at the big showpiece. And we hear from the guy that made it possible for HJ to attend prestigious school Paul Roos, even though he was from a small town called Kylemore.

For more episodes, click here.

SportsLIVE is a MultimediaLIVE production.

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Chiefs in contention & Ntseki the cheap option

SA took plenty L's during the international window when no African country wanted to play a friendly against Bafana Bafana because of the xenophobic ...
Sport
1 week ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Aphiwe Dyantyi: Separating fact from conspiracy

Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for three banned substances, which was confirmed by his B sample that came back positive for steroids, among ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

SportsLIVE Podcast | MB Lusaseni exclusive Part 1: 'I got paid R2K, others got R700 playing pro rugby'

Former Lions and Junior Springbok lock MB Lusaseni reveals how much earned as an entry-level rugby player from the Eastern Cape when he arrived at ...
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I’m not being disrespectful but Luc Eymael mustn't come to SA‚' says gatvol ... Soccer
  2. Larsen had unpacked his bags when Chippa boss Mpengesi fired him on Monday Soccer
  3. BREAKING | Clinton Larsen fired as Chippa United coach Soccer
  4. Johnson becomes second coaching casualty of Monday after he's sacked by AmaZulu Soccer
  5. Mpengesi: 'From today‚ as Chippa United‚ we no longer have a coach called ... Soccer

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
President Cyril Ramaphosa booed at Robert Mugabe's funeral
X