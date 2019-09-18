Rugby

Springbok coach Erasmus names the team to face the All Blacks in Rugby World Cup opener

18 September 2019 - 08:28 By Liam Del Carme
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has retained the team that beat Japan for their opening Rugby World Cup match against the All Blacks in Yokohama in Saturday.

The Springbok team to play the All Blacks:

Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe‚ Lukhanyo Am‚ Damian de Allende‚ Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard‚ Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Siya Kolisi (captain); Franco Mostert‚ Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Stephen Kitshoff. Substitutes: Bongi Mbonambi‚ Tendai Mtawarira‚ Trevor Nykane‚ RG Snyman‚ Francois Louw; Herschel Jantjies‚ Frans Steyn‚ Jesse Kriel.

More to follow.

