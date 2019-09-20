Rugby

Jittery Japan open Rugby World Cup with scrappy win over Russia

20 September 2019 - 15:05 By Reuters
Japan's Kotaro Matsushima celebrates scoring their second try with Japan's Yu Tamura.
Japan's Kotaro Matsushima celebrates scoring their second try with Japan's Yu Tamura.
Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Winger Kotaro Matsushima scored a hat-trick as Japan overcame a severe case of opening-night nerves to give the host nation a winning start to the Rugby World Cup with a 30-10 victory over a spirited Russia side on Friday.

The Russians, laid on as sacrificial lambs for the opening party, stunned the noisy crowd of 48,745 into silence when they pounced on a Japanese error and scored the tournament's first try through winger Kirill Golosnitskiy in the fourth minute.

Man of the Match Matsushima replied with Japan's first try seven minutes later but it was not until he went over for his second just before the break that the error-prone home side took the lead at 12-7.

Flanker Pieter Labuschagne added another try after the break and 12 minutes from time Matsushima got his third to secure the bonus point that might be key to Japan's hopes of advancing from Pool A, which also includes Ireland, Scotland and Samoa.

Most read

  1. 'Ask the money man': Tensions simmer as Benni takes on club chairman Soccer
  2. Pirates coach Mokwena delighted by new shot-stopper Delle Soccer
  3. 'Maybe we need a good sangoma here‚' says Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  4. 'If I don’t like it why am I at Sundowns?' asks Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  5. 'I’m not being disrespectful but Luc Eymael mustn't come to SA‚' says gatvol ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup

Related articles

  1. Rugby produces most positive doping tests – Saids report Rugby
  2. WATCH | Rugby World Cup declared open in Japan Rugby
  3. Japan ready for Rugby World Cup despite some bumps along the way Rugby
  4. SA braces for first Rugby World Cup clash: 'An epic battle awaits' Rugby
  5. Boks and All Blacks' selection policies go on trial in Rugby World Cup opener Rugby
  6. POLL | Should DStv make Rugby World Cup channels freely available? Rugby
  7. Farrell leads full-strength England against Tonga in Rugby World Cup opener Rugby
  8. Springbok coach Erasmus names the team to face the All Blacks in Rugby World ... Rugby
  9. Brave new World Cup: Here are our scribes' predictions Rugby
  10. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi identifies key to beating the All Blacks Rugby
X