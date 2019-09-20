Rugby’s quadrennial jamboree kicks off here on Friday with the hosts expected to put on a show for the ages.

Ancient meeting modern will the thread that runs through the opening ceremony of a Rugby World Cup (RWC) in which the sport is hoping to break barriers‚ while reaching new frontiers.

The decision to bestow hosting rights on Japan may have raised eyebrows in 2009 but the game‚ so fastidiously rooted in the traditions of a long established few‚ can now finally embrace a new era.

Japan is the country tasked to see in rugby’s new dawn and already they are being referred as to as the land of the rising scrum‚ and that theme was all too evident with people waking up today to the sight of a scrum as the Google’s Doodle.

Japan is firmly in the grips of rugby fever with captain Michael Leitch’s face is all over key landmarks across the sprawling megalopolis of the capital city.

Whether you’re boarding a bus‚ a taxi or walk through an arrivals hall or mall‚ Leitch’s image is omni present.

On Friday evening (early afternoon in SA) a sell-out Tokyo Stadium and a huge global television audience will bear witness to an opening ceremony and match that is expected to send the host nation‚ who have wonderfully warmed to the staging of the tournament on their shores‚ into delirium.