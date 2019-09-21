The Springboks suffered a cruel double whammy here on Saturday.

Not only did New Zealand grab the early initiative in Pool B of the Rugby World Cup‚ but tight-head prop Trevor Nyakane’s tournament is likely over.

Nyakane‚ who came on as a substitute in the 55th minute‚ departed the scene with a serious calf injury 20 minutes later.

He hobbled off and he required assistance from his teammates to get him to the bench.

The Boks have an able replacement in Vincent Koch but their options are now limited with Nyakane‚ who can pack down on either side of the scrum‚ out of commission.

The burly prop must be gutted as he enjoyed a sterling season with many marveling at his durability through the Super Rugby and international season.

There will‚ however‚ be a huge sigh of relief that Pieter-Steph du Toit did not get injured as was first thought.

The strapping flank stayed down holding a leg following a tackle but it turns out he had only developed cramps.

Du Toit got up and went on to be the Boks’ top tackler with 13 by final whistle.